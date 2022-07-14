UrduPoint.com

SCO secretary-general meets with head of ICRC mission in China

BEIJING, July 14 APP) :Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Zhang Ming had a meeting with Pierre Kraehenbuehl, Head of the Regional East Asia Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross and discussed ICRC activities in various regions, including Afghanistan.

Pierre Kraehenbuehl congratulated Zhang Ming on assuming office and praised the SCO's achievements in the past 20 years.

The SCO Secretary-General noted the ICRC's important role in providing humanitarian aid in conflict zones and briefed his partner on current SCO activities and the main 2022 events, according to SCO secretariat here on Thursday.

The sides exchanged opinions on expanding future cooperation between the SCO and the ICRC, on drafting an interaction plan and on holding joint events under the 2017 Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations.

Meanwhile, Zhang Ming had a meeting with U Myo Thant Pe, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the People's Republic of China.

The Ambassador reaffirmed that his country was seeking dialogue partner status and informed Zhang Ming of various steps in this direction.

The SCO secretary-general welcomed Myanmar's intention to join the SCO family and briefed him on important upcoming intra-SCO events this year.

The sides agreed to continue maintaining regular contacts between the SCO Secretariat and the Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the PRC.

The SCO Secretary-General Zhang also met with Khek Caimealy Sysoda, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the People's Republic of China.

The sides exchanged opinions on future interaction between the SCO and Cambodia, including between the SCO Secretariat and the Embassy of Cambodia in Beijing.

The SCO secretary-general informed the Ambassador about the Organisatiion's current activities, including upcoming events in Uzbekistan.

The Ambassador of Cambodia reaffirmed her country's interest in upgrading to observer status at the Organisation. She also discussed ASEAN events, due to take place this year under Cambodia's Chairmanship.

