UrduPoint.com

Scrounging For Food In 'hunger Hotspot' Colombia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Scrounging for food in 'hunger hotspot' Colombia

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :While the Colombian government fumes over being listed as a "hunger hotspot" by UN agencies, Heidy Garzon -- a single mother of nine -- worries where her family's next meal will come from.

"We don't know what we're going to eat tonight," Garzon told AFP in a shantytown neighborhood of Ciudad Bolivar in the south of Bogota, two toddlers in diapers clinging to her legs.

Garzon, 38, and her kids live in a ramshackle shanty with six beds to a single clay-floored room in the poorest, most violent part of Ciudad Bolivar.

Most days, they are lucky to eat two meals a day.

On the day AFP visited, the family of 10 breakfasted on a few eggs, some chocolate and corn patties called arepas. They also shared a mango given to them by a shopkeeper.

"Hunger is terrible," Garzon said, adding it is "terrible to feel hungry and not be able to do anything" about it.

Last month, a report by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Programme stated that "7.3 million Colombians are food insecure and in need of food assistance in 2022." The list of 20 "hunger hotspots" also included Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.

In Colombia, the UN agencies blamed "a combination of political instability, economic challenges and the ongoing impact of the regional migratory crisis amplified by internal displacement."Colombia took umbrage at its inclusion on the list, for which it said there was a lack of "factual support, methodological definition and clarity." The government in Bogota demanded that the "hunger hotspot" designation be removed.

Related Topics

Somalia Afghanistan World United Nations Agriculture Yemen Garzon Bogota Mango Ciudad Bolivar Ethiopia Sudan Colombia Haiti Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

1 hour ago
 Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

14 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

16 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

16 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>