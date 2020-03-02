UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seyboth Wild Emulates Nadal With 'Golden Swing' Title

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:10 AM

Seyboth Wild emulates Nadal with 'Golden Swing' title

Santiago, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Brazilian teenager Thiago Seyboth Wild on Sunday became the youngest champion on Latin America's clay court 'Golden Swing' since Rafael Nadal in 2005 when he captured the Santiago title.

The 19-year-old defeated second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the final to also become Brazil's youngest ever champion at an ATP event.

Nadal was 18 when he triumphed at Acapulco in 2005 when the Mexican event was still played on clay.

Seyboth Wild will now rise from 182 in the world to 113 when the new rankings are released on Monday.

Ruud, the world number 38, had arrived in Chile two weeks after winning the Buenos Aires tournament, becoming Norway's first ever ATP champion.

"He proved that he deserved his wild card and took very good care of his opportunity," Ruud told atptour.com.

"Even though I'm not that experienced myself, I can see that he'll be around for many more years. Hopefully we can play many more finals together in the future."

Related Topics

World Norway Buenos Aires Santiago Acapulco Casper Brazil Chile Rafael Nadal Sunday Gold Event From Court

Recent Stories

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

7 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

9 hours ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.