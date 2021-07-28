SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) --:South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit a new record high as the fourth wave of outbreaks raged both in the capital and non-capital areas.

The country reported 1,896 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 193,427, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

It was the highest daily caseload since the country's first case was found in January last year, surpassing the previous high of 1,842 tallied on July 22.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 1,365 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 22 straight days.

The daily average tally for the past week rose to 1,595.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 568 were Seoul residents. The number of infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 543 and 101 respectively.

The combined figure of 1,212 spotted in the greater Seoul area accounted for 66.5 percent of the locally transmitted cases.

Concern emerged about the growing number of confirmed cases in the non-metropolitan area ahead of the summer vacation season, when people in the capital region moved to non-capital areas to enjoy summer holidays.