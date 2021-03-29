UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snap Lockdown Ordered In Australia's Brisbane After Virus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:30 AM

Snap lockdown ordered in Australia's Brisbane after virus outbreak

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :More than two million people in Brisbane were ordered into a three-day lockdown Monday after a cluster of coronavirus cases was detected in Australia's third-biggest city.

It is the second snap lockdown of Brisbane and the city's surrounds this year, coming after seven people tested positive for Covid-19 -- the first significant community outbreak in Australia in weeks.

"This is the UK strain. It is highly infectious. Now we need to do this now to avoid a longer lockdown," Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"We've seen what's happened in other countries. I don't want to see that happen to Queensland, I don't want to see that happen to Australia." Schools, restaurants and bars will close from 5:00pm Monday but people will still be allowed to leave home for essential work, to buy food, exercise and for medical care.

Wearing masks in public is also becoming mandatory across Queensland, after one infectious person travelled to the regional town of Gladstone.

The number of international flight arrivals will be halved, to ease pressure on hospitals also dealing with a surge in Covid-19 cases from neighbouring Papua New Guinea.

Australia has been relatively successful in curbing the spread of Covid-19, with just over 29,000 cases and 909 deaths during the pandemic to date.

However the country's vaccine rollout has been sluggish, with just over 500,000 shots administered so far in a country of 25 million.

Palaszczuk said lockdowns would "be part of the Australian way of life until everyone is vaccinated".

Before the announcement, Brisbane was among several Australian cities enjoying relaxed restrictions with residents able to freely attend events including concerts and sporting matches.

Related Topics

Australia Gladstone Brisbane Buy United Kingdom Papua New Guinea From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED13 bn in letters of guarantee issued by banks i ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince attends graduation ceremony ..

7 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt; values its effo ..

8 hours ago

National Marine Dredging Company AGM elects new Bo ..

8 hours ago

Dubai reiterates commitment to COVID-19 vaccinatio ..

9 hours ago

15th edition of the UAE Ambassadors’ Forum kicks ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.