Supported By KSrelief, Emergency Center For Epidemic Diseases Control Receives 2,804 Beneficiaries In Hajjah During One Week
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 02:30 PM
HAJJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Supported by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the Emergency Center for Epidemic Diseases Control in Hajjah Governorate, Yemen, provided treatment services to beneficiaries.
During the period from 2 to 8 November 2022, the center received 2,804 beneficiaries with various health conditions. The laboratory department also received 150 people and the center provided 1,191 individuals with medications.