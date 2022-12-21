Supported by KSrelief, Emergency Center for Epidemic Diseases Control Receives 2,804 Beneficiaries in Hajjah During One Week

HAJJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Supported by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the Emergency Center for Epidemic Diseases Control in Hajjah Governorate, Yemen, provided treatment services to beneficiaries.

During the period from 2 to 8 November 2022, the center received 2,804 beneficiaries with various health conditions. The laboratory department also received 150 people and the center provided 1,191 individuals with medications.