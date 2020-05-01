UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania Opposition MPs To 'isolate' After String Of Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Tanzania opposition MPs to 'isolate' after string of deaths

Dar es Salaam, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Tanzania's main opposition party on Friday asked its lawmakers to stop attending parliament sessions and isolate themselves after three MPs died of unknown causes in the past 11 days.

Freeman Mbowe, the chairman of the opposition Chadema party, has repeatedly accused the government of covering up the true extent of the coronavirus and implied the MPs had died from the disease.

Tanzania's Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs Augustine Mahiga, also an MP, was the latest to die, passing away on Friday aged 74, with no official explanation for his death.

Last month, the parliament announced that one MP had tested positive for the virus.

"We regret to continue receiving the deaths of MPs and other Tanzanians caused by the COVID-19 infections," Mbowe said in a statement.

The government has not commented on the cause of their deaths, issuing statements only to announce their passing and convey condolences.

Mbowe called on parliament to suspend its business for at least 21 days and test all MPs, parliament staff and their families.

"We believe more strict measures are needed to protect the lawmakers as well as the wider Tanzanians. As the authorities are yet to make decisions, we want our MPs to be safe by immediately isolating," he said.

By Wednesday, Tanzania had confirmed 480 cases of the coronavirus and 16 deaths, the only update it has given in the past nine days.

Regular updates were being given until President John Magufuli on April 22 said the ministry of health was "causing panic" with their announcements of cases and deaths.

Tanzania is one of few countries in Africa that has not taken extensive measures against the virus, and Magufuli is among a handful of world leaders still playing down the seriousness of the disease.

Schools and universities have been shut but markets, bus stops and shops bustle as usual, with Magufuli urging citizens to continue working hard and not stop going to church or mosques.

"As the world is passing through trying times following the coronavirus outbreak, let us keep working hard. Coronavirus should not pull us back from serving Tanzanians. I believe God will make us move ahead," he said in a message to civil servants on May 1.

Mbowe on Wednesday said that Magufuli was in a "state of denial".

Another official, the district commissioner of the Mtwara region in southeastern Tanzania, died on Sunday, of what the government referred to in a statement as "respiratory challenge".

Related Topics

Africa World Business Parliament Died Mtwara Tanzania April May Sunday Market God Church All From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Georgia Confirms 7th Death From Coronavirus-Relate ..

1 minute ago

Ex-Member of Merkel's Party to Run in German Parli ..

1 minute ago

Zimbabwean President Extends Quarantine for 2 Week ..

1 minute ago

Domestic Violence Cases in New York Rise By 30% in ..

1 minute ago

Communications curbs violating fundamental rights ..

1 minute ago

Over 700 under quarantine in Multan after 2424 lea ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.