Tavernier shines again for Rangers, Celtic win eases pressure on Lennon

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Rangers captain James Tavernier produced another influential display with a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win at Dundee United as Celtic eased the pressure on Neil Lennon with a 2-0 victory against Kilmarnock.

Tavernier scored a superb free-kick for his 17th goal of the season and then swung in another for Connor Goldson to seal the points at Tannadice.

That was the 13th goal the English right-back has set up this term, making him a strong early contender for the Scottish Premiership's Player of the Year.

Thanks to Tavernier, Steven Gerrard's team look well set to end Celtic's bid to win a 10th successive Scottish title with a 13-point lead over their Glasgow rivals, who have two games in hand.

Rangers are now unbeaten in 27 games in all competitions this season.

"It's a fantastic effort from the players across that run," said Gerrard.

"I've said it many times, it's about taking each challenge as it comes and this was a real tricky one today." The only concern for Gerrard will be the form and behaviour of volatile Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos.

He missed a glorious chance to put Rangers further ahead in the second half, having escaped punishment for what appeared to be an elbow on United defender Mark Connolly.

Morelos should have been marching towards the dressing room in the 12th minute after deliberately planting an elbow into Connolly's face, but he escaped with a booking.

After that let-off, Rangers took the lead in the 26th minute when Tavernier whipped his free-kick over the wall and past Benjamin Siegrist.

United responded with a well-worked goal of their own seven minutes later.

Liam Smith fired in off the far post as they became the first Scottish side since Motherwell back in September to net against Gerrard's team.

Rangers were back in front a minute before the break as Tavernier's free-kick found Goldson, who flicked his header into the net.

Celtic secured a first win in four domestic games as fans once again protested outside Celtic Park calling for change in the boardroom.

Lennon largely stuck with the same side that beat Lille 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday with the youth of Ismaila Soro and David Turnbull preferred in midfield to captain Scott Brown.

Despite a dominant display, the Hoops had to wait until just before the hour mark to open the scoring through Mohamed Elyounoussi's deflected shot.

Ireland skipper Shane Duffy's poor form since joining on loan from Brighton has summed up Celtic's season, but he powered home a second from Turnbull's corner 20 minutes from time.

"It's small steps in the right direction," said Lennon. "There is still a lot to do and there is still a long way to go in the season."