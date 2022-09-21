UrduPoint.com

Tennis: WTA Pan Pacific Open Results

Tokyo, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :results from the WTA Pan Pacific Open on Wednesday in Tokyo (x denotes seed): 2nd round Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x1) 6-3, 6-2 Garbine Muguruza (ESP x3) bt Despina Papamichail (GRE) 6-4, 6-2 Zhang Shuai (CHN) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x2) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5) Claire Liu (USA) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-4, 6-1 1st roundLiudmila Samsonova bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x8) 6-2, 6-4

