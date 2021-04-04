UrduPoint.com
Thailand Confirms 96 New COVID-19 Cases

BANGKOK, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Thailand confirmed 96 new COVID-19 cases, mostly domestic, on Sunday, said a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 87 were domestic infections while nine others were imported cases, according to the CCSA report.

Of the domestic cases, 35 were confirmed in the capital Bangkok, 13 in Samut Sakhon, nine in Samut Prakan and seven in Chonburi, among other provinces, the report said.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 29,127 COVID-19 cases, 25,988 of which were domestic infections while 3,139 others referred to imported cases.

So far, 27,774 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals, while 1,258 others are currently hospitalized and 95 fatalities have been reported.

