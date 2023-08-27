Open Menu

The 23 Films Competing For The Golden Lion At 80th Venice Film Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :There are 23 films competing for the top prize, the Golden Lion, at the Venice Film Festival which kicks off on Wednesday and concludes with the awards ceremony on September 9.

They are: BASTARDEN by Nikolaj Arcel, starring Mads Mikkelsen (Denmark) DOGMAN by Luc Besson, with Caleb Landry Jones (France) THE BEAST by Bertrand Bonello, with Lea Seydoux, George MacKay (France/Canada) HORS-SAISON by Stephane Brize with Guillaume Canet, Alba Rohrwacher (France) ENEA by Pietro Castellitto with Pietro Castellitto, Giorgio Quarzo Guarascio (Italy) MAESTRO by Bradley Cooper, with Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman (USA) PRISCILLA by Sofia Coppola with Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi (USA/Italy) FINALMENTE L'ALBA by Saverio Costanzo with Lily James, Rebecca Antonaci (Italy) COMANDANTE by Edoardo De Angelis with Pierfrancesco Favino (Italy) LUBO by Giorgio Diritti with Franz Rogowski (Italy, Switzerland) ORIGIN by Ava DuVernay with Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal (USA) THE KILLER by David Fincher with Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton (USA) MEMORY by Michel Franco with Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard (Mexico, USA) IO CAPITANO by Matteo Garrone with Seydou Sarr, Moustapha Fall (Italy/Belgium) EVIL DOES NOT EXIST by Ryusuke Hamaguchi with Hitoshi Omika, Ryo Nishikawa, Ryuji Kosaka (Japan) GREEN BORDER by Agnieszka Holland with Jalal Altawil, Maja Ostaszewska (Poland/France/Czech Rep/Belgium) THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING by Timm Kroger with Jan Bulow, Olivia Ross (Germany/Austria/Switzerland) POOR THINGS by Yorgos Lanthimos with Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe (Britain) EL CONDE by Pablo Larrain with Jaime Vadell (Chile) FERRARI by Michael Mann with Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz (USA) ADAGIO by Stefano Sollima with Pierfrancesco Favino, Toni Servillo (Italy)KOBIETA Z.

.. by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert with Malgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik, Joanna Kulig (Poland/Sweden)HOLLY by Fien Troch with Cathalina Geeraerts, Felix Heremans (Belgium/Netherlands/Luxembourg/France)

