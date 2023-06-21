UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Colombians Protest Against President

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Thousands of Colombians protest against president

Bogotá, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Thousands of Colombians protested in the capital Bogota and other cities Tuesday against reforms by the country's first-ever leftist president Gustavo Petro, which many say go too far.

Since taking over last August, Petro has submitted several reform projects to parliament to reduce private participation in the healthcare system, redistribute unproductive land, and reform labor and pension regulations.

But he has since lost his majority backing in the legislature, tying his hands in reform efforts.

The 63-year-old leader has also opened negotiations with armed groups in the quest for a "total peace" after decades of violence, and has vowed to lead the country to a greener future.

Called by the right-wing opposition under the banner "march of the majority," protesters gathered Tuesday in cities including Bogota, Medellin, Cali and Barranquilla.

Many waved Colombia's yellow, blue and red flag, and held up posters with such messages as: "No to ending up like Cuba or Venezuela." The mobilization seemed particularly large in Colombia's second-largest city, Medellin, according to images broadcast by national media.

Police estimated the national turnout at 92,000, including 30,000 in the capital, where protesters marched to Bolivar Square near the presidency and parliament, shouting slogans denouncing Petro and his plans.

Among them, Diego Molano, defense minister under the former government, accused the Petro administration of "weakening institutions" while pointing to what he said was an increase in violence "while the guerrillas get stronger" under the peace process.

"They (the government) are going to destroy pensions and healthcare," Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal charged at the demonstration in Cali in western Colombia.

On the campaign trail, Petro had vowed to address deep social inequality.

But in a country marked by a deep-rooted fear of the political left -- associated with guerrilla groups that sowed decades of misery -- the pushback was fierce with rivals seeking to paint him as a radical, Hugo Chavez-style populist.

Petro, an ex-guerilla himself, "has improvised a lot and instead of wanting to improve what works, he wants to do away with everything that already existed," Gloria Huertas, 59, told AFP in Bogota.

The president has also been caught up in a scandal involving an ex-aide's alleged illegal wiretapping of a nanny suspected of stealing a briefcase full of money.

Petro's popularity has plummeted from about 50 percent in November to 34 percent last month, according to the latest Invamer poll.

