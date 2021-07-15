Thousands protest in France against new virus rules

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Some 19,000 people protested throughout France on Wednesday, police said, over new coronavirus rules introduced by President Emmanuel Macron.

Some of the protests began in the morning in Paris as the annual military parade for the traditional Bastille Day holiday was taking place along the famous Champs-Elysees.

The demonstrators are unhappy at the new rules announced on Monday which oblige health workers to get vaccinated and bring in a vaccine pass for most public places.

Unvaccinated people would require, for example, a negative test result to enter restaurants.

Since the announcement a record number of French people booked appointments for Covid-19 jabs.

"This is in the name of freedom" was the message from the protesters.

In Paris some 2,250 people protested, while other demonstrations took place in Lyon, Bordeaux, Strasbourg and elsewhere.

According to an Elabe opinion poll published Tuesday, the new safety measures have a large majority of approval amongst French people.