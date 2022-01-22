Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :After at least 70 people were killed in an air strike on a prison in Yemen on Friday, here is a look at the impoverished country's seven-year war.

The war pits Iran-supported rebels against Yemen government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

The conflict has left about 377,000 dead, according to the UN, either directly in the fighting or as victims of famine, sickness and a lack of clean drinking water.