Tokyo stocks edge up on vaccine, stimulus hopes

Tokyo, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Wednesday, supported by optimism over potential coronavirus vaccines and revived stimulus talks in the US Congress.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.05 percent, or 13.44 points, to end at 26,800.98, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.32 percent, or 5.59 points, to 1,773.97.