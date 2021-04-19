Tokyo stocks rebound in morning on bargain-hunting

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks bounced back Monday morning as issues that were initially sold on concerns over Japan's COVID-19 situation were bought back as investors sought out bargains.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 64.73 points, or 0.

22 percent, from Friday to 29,748.10.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, edged up 1.51 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,962.38.

Marine transportation, metal product, and pulp and paper issues comprised those that advanced the most by the morning break.