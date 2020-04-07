Tokyo, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened more than three percent higher on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street as some of the world's worst-hit countries reported falling coronavirus death rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 3.07 percent or 570.11 points to 19,146.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 2.75 percent or 37.80 points at 1,414.10.