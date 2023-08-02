(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The China Cultural Center in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Tuesday held an event on promoting tourism to the "home of pandas" in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Two framework agreements on tourism and cultural cooperation were signed during the event, named "Home of Panda, Pure Land Aba," which introduced the natural beauty of the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture.

Yang Ronghao, the cultural counselor of the Chinese embassy in Egypt and director of the China Cultural Center in Cairo, said Aba is famous for its spectacular natural landscapes and scenic views, such as snowy mountains, meadows, colorful lakes, and large rivers.

"Today we gather in Cairo to seek development, cooperation, and friendship at the same time," Liu Ping, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, said in his speech at the event.

Aba, located at the southern foot of the Tibetan Plateau, boasts three Natural World Heritage sites, namely the Jiuzhaigou Valley, the Huanglong Lake, and the home of the giant pandas in Sichuan Province, Liu said.

"I strongly welcome the people of Cairo to visit Aba and invest in it, and to enjoy the splendor of the mountains, ice and snow, the quiet life on the plateaus, and the distinctive ethnic customs," he said.

Amr El-Kady, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Authority, said China's rich history and stunning natural scenery are a source of admiration for the whole world.

He noted that the event encourages joint projects and partnerships between Egyptian and Chinese tourism companies, which can boost economic growth and create jobs for local communities.