UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transport Workers Block Peru Roads In Fuel Price Protest

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:00 AM

Transport workers block Peru roads in fuel price protest

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Drivers of passenger and cargo vehicles used rocks, burning tires and tree trunks Tuesday to block roads in several regions of Peru, demanding lower fuel prices with a month to go to a general election.

The striking transport workers are unhappy with recent fuel price increases of as much as 40 percent, and higher toll fees.

"What we are demanding is that the government controls the price of fuel at the national level because it is affecting everyone," a spokesman for the protesters, Elmer Culqui, told RPP radio.

Fernando Fuentes, vice president of the National Transport Union of Peru, said a gallon of diesel had increased by 4.30 soles (about $1.2) since December.

"It is now 14 soles ($3.80) at some pumps," he said.

The main roads of Peru's Ica, Loreto, Cusco, Junin and Arequipa regions were blocked by protesters Tuesday as strike leaders waited for the outcome of negotiations with the government.

In Ica, south of Lima, police arrested some of the demonstrators.

The transport ministry said on Twitter that talks with transport unions had started in the capital, Lima.

The protests came just weeks before April 11 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In neighboring Ecuador, an end to fuel subsidies in 2019 triggered the country's worst unrest in decades, with 10 dead and more than 1,300 injured in anti-government protests led by poor and indigenous communities.

Centre-right candidate Yonhy Lescano has taken the lead in Peru's presidential race, according to recent polls, and told AFP that if he wins, he intends to correct what he described as an unbridled liberal economy that enriches only a minority.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Poor Minority Twitter Vehicles Junin Loreto Arequipa Cusco Ica Lima Lead Price Ecuador Peru April December 2019 Government Race Election 2018

Recent Stories

National COVID-19 vaccination campaign vaccinates ..

8 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

9 hours ago

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

9 hours ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

9 hours ago

EU Commissioner Says Decisions to Halt AstraZeneca ..

8 hours ago

China Targeting US West Coast Mobilization Centers ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.