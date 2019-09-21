UrduPoint.com
Trump, Backed By Australia's Morrison, Talks Tough On China

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:00 AM

Washington, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump said Friday that only a "complete" deal with China on trade will be acceptable and his tough approach won support from visiting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"I'm not looking for a partial deal. I'm looking for a complete deal," Trump told reporters during a joint news conference with Morrison at the White House.

Trump denied that he was under pressure to resolve the massive trade dispute between the world's two main economic powers, saying "I don't think I need it before the election" in 2020.

Morrison, enjoying an unusually lavish reception and state dinner, said he backed the US push to force China to reform on issues that include routine violation of foreign companies' intellectual property.

"We need to make sure that we all compete on the same playing field," he said. China can't have "special rules." Morrison's supportive stance contrasted with worries he expressed in June about smaller economies suffering collateral damage in the US-China standoff and the global system coming "under real pressure."Later the United States Trade Representative's office issued a statement announcing that deputy-level US and Chinese negotiators had completed "productive" talks in Washington on Thursday and Friday.

Top level talks are expected in October.

