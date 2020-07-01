UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Expresses Disappointment To EU Over Travel Ban

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:40 PM

Turkey expresses disappointment to EU over travel ban

ANKARA, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Turkey on Wednesday expressed "disappointment" to EU over its decision to continue a travel ban on Turkish nationals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy conveyed Ankara's concerns over excluding Turkey in the recent list of 15 countries that have been allowed to travel to EU states.

"Turkey's efforts, measures and achievements made to stem the outbreak of corona-virus are evident. This decision should've been taken with objective criteria and while considering the country's success, which was cited as an example by the World Health Organization and the international community," he said.

Underscoring Turkey's "exemplary solidarity with the international community during the pandemic," Aksoy said the country will continue its cooperation and transparent information sharing regarding the outbreak with European institutions.

"We expect this mistake regarding travel restrictions for our citizens will be corrected as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

According to the bloc's agreement, EU states will gradually lift travel restrictions for non-EU nationals, which were adopted in mid-March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The EU will revise the list every two weeks based on epidemiological criteria, including the countries' overall response to the novel virus, and declining infection rates.

In Turkey, decreasing daily death toll, increasing recoveries and fewer new cases paved the way toward normalization on June 1.

After originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic has infected nearly 10.5 million people worldwide, including 511,000 deaths and 5.36 million recoveries. The US, Brazil, Russia and India currently have the highest number of cases.

Related Topics

India World Russia Turkey China Hami Wuhan Ankara Brazil June Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

18 minutes ago

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

21 minutes ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

19 minutes ago

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Unt ..

19 minutes ago

Second group of Pak cricket squad to depart for Ma ..

19 minutes ago

Six Undocumented Migrants Killed as Boat Sinks in ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.