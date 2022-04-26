UrduPoint.com

Turkish Court Jails Government Critic Kavala For Life

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Turkish court jails government critic Kavala for life

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A Turkish court on Monday sentenced leading activist Osman Kavala to life in prison on charges of trying to topple the government.

The panel of three judges also jailed seven other defendants for 18 years each on the charge of aiding the attempt to overthrow then-prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government during large-scale protests in 2013.

The ruling drew swift condemnation from some of Turkey's main allies, as well rights campaigners.

Related Topics

Condemnation Turkey Kavala Tayyip Erdogan From Government Court

Recent Stories

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

8 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

8 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

8 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situatio ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situation, Ramazan package implementat ..

8 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mand ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mandi Bahauddin

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.