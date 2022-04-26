Turkish court jails government critic Kavala for life

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A Turkish court on Monday sentenced leading activist Osman Kavala to life in prison on charges of trying to topple the government.

The panel of three judges also jailed seven other defendants for 18 years each on the charge of aiding the attempt to overthrow then-prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government during large-scale protests in 2013.

The ruling drew swift condemnation from some of Turkey's main allies, as well rights campaigners.