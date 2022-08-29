UrduPoint.com

Two Journalists Shot And Killed In Colombia: Police

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Two journalists shot and killed in Colombia: police

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Assailants on a motorcycle shot and killed two journalists Sunday in Colombia as they returned from covering a carnival, police said.

Both worked for a news website called Sol Digital based in the northern town of Fundacion on the Caribbean coast, and they were identified as Leiner Montero Ortega, 37, and Dilia Contreras Cantillo, 39, said Andres Serna, police chief in the department of Magdalena.

The reporters were driving back to Fundacion from the town of Santa Rosa de Lima, where they had covered a street festival, when the attackers shot them, Serna said.

He said another person was wounded, but did not specify if this was a journalist too.

Police said they think the shooting stemmed from some kind of argument or altercation at the carnival.

But the Free Press Foundation urged police "to take into account Leiner and Dilia's work as journalists" as they investigate the crime.

The foundation said that last year 768 journalists in Colombia suffered some kind of violence, including killings.

Serna convened an emergency meeting of police officials in Fundacion, which the government says is among the worst in Colombia in terms of violence, poverty, black market economic activity and weak government institutions.

Since a peace accord with leftist FARC rebels was signed in 2016, 10 reporters in Colombia have been killed.

That makes this country Latin America's third most dangerous for journalists, after Venezuela and Mexico, according to Reporters without Borders.

Related Topics

Police Santa Rosa Magdalena Montero Lima Colombia Mexico Venezuela Sunday 2016 Market From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

17 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

1 day ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

1 day ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

1 day ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.