UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Still Planning 12-venue Tournament For Euro 2020

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

UEFA still planning 12-venue tournament for Euro 2020

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :UEFA reiterated its plan Wednesday to stage the delayed European Championship in 12 cities all across the continent despite ongoing concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic, but said it recognised the need for flexibility over tournament arrangements.

European football's governing body held a meeting to discuss logistics with representatives from each of the 12 host nations for Euro 2020, postponed from last year and due to run from June 11 to July 11.

"UEFA is committed to holding Euro 2020 in the 12 cities originally planned. The Euro is the flagship competition for national team football in Europe and is a vital source of funding for grassroots and wider football development," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

"I am optimistic that things are highly likely to be very different with regard to the virus as we move closer to the tournament and it is important that we give the host cities and governments as much time as we can to formulate an accurate picture of what will be possible come June and July.

" UEFA has pushed back the deadline for submitting plans to accommodate fans inside stadiums to early April.

Four options are on the table regarding supporters, with games across Europe largely being played behind closed doors due to the health situation.

"We are currently working on four operational scenarios for UEFA Euro 2020 (full stadium; 50-100% capacity with various mitigation measures; 20-30% capacity with various mitigation measures; and behind closed doors," a UEFA spokesman said last week.

"Fans are such a big part of what makes football special and that is true of the Euro as much as it is of any game. We must allow ourselves the maximum space to allow their return to the stadiums," added Ceferin.

The semi-finals and final are due to be played in London, although England is one of numerous parts of Europe currently in lockdown as the UK grapples with an upsurge in infections related to a new variant of the Covid-19 virus.

Related Topics

Football Europe London United Kingdom Euro April June July 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

17 minutes ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

1 minute ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

2 minutes ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

2 minutes ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

2 minutes ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.