UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uganda's Tourism Recovering After 1 Bln USD Loss In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:50 AM

Uganda's tourism recovering after 1 bln USD loss in 2020

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Uganda's tourism industry is on the way to recovery after the sector recorded a loss of over 1 billion U.S. Dollars last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a tourism ministry official on Thursday.

Doreen Katusiime, permanent secretary of the ministry of tourism, wildlife and antiquities told reporters that the sector has started showing signs of recovery, with increased number of tourists, airlines and accommodation and tour operator bookings.

Katusiime said a survey by the ministry showed that tourist bookings tripled in the first quarter of 2021, from 27,542 recorded by the end of August 2020 to 83,464 by end of March this year.

She said bookings registered by airlines and accommodation facilities doubled by the end of March 2021 while bookings recorded by the tour operators increased eleven-fold between August 2020 and March 2021.

The official noted that at least 30 percent of tourism jobs were recovered in the east African country by the end of March 2021.

Uganda used to earn over 1.6 billion dollars from the tourism sector annually. The country's tourism earnings in 2020 dropped by 73 percent to 0.5 billion dollars due to the pandemic, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

March August 2020 From Industry Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate Special Economic Zone under CPEC ..

10 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 67 more lives during last 24 hours ..

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

10 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

10 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.