UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Sanctions Myanmar Army Chief For Coup Role

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

UK sanctions Myanmar army chief for coup role

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Britain on Thursday slapped sanctions on six members of Myanmar's military junta, including commander-in-chief General Min Aung Hlaing, for involvement in the recent coup.

The UK government said the move was made because of their role in "overseeing human rights violations" since they seized power on February 1.

The sanctions will prevent the six from travelling to Britain, while British businesses and institutions are barred from dealing with them.

The same curbs had already been imposed on 19 other military figures.

UK aid that could be used to indirectly support the junta has also been suspended.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the latest measures sent a "clear message to the military regime in Myanmar that those responsible for human rights violations will be held to account".

He called for the junta to hand back control to the civilian government.

The latest sanctions means all members of Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) are now subject to sanctions.

Britain's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said General Min Aung Hlaing oversaw and directed rights abuses, following protests from pro-democracy supporters.

The other five sanctioned -- the secretary of the SAC, Lt Gen Aung Lin Dwe, joint secretary Lt Gen Ye Win Oo, General Tin Aung San, General Maung Maung Kyaw, and Lt Gen Moe Myint Tun -- shared responsibility, it added.

Britain, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7, has joined international criticism of the generals and calls for the release of civilian leaders, including democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi.

Related Topics

San Ye Same United Kingdom Myanmar February All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Czech Republic discuss military cooperation a ..

16 minutes ago

‘Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

27 minutes ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

31 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Cotton price touches sky  

1 hour ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.