UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Recruits Learn To Survive And Be 'lethal' From British Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Ukrainian recruits learn to survive and be 'lethal' from British Army

Durrington, United Kingdom, Oct 14(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Faces streaked in mud, Ukrainian soldiers charge across a plain, brandishing rifles as smoke drifts from an explosion.

But the recent recruits are not on the front line back home. They are in Britain, where the army is helping them to learn vital battlefield skills.

The first group of such volunteer recruits arrived in July and more than 5,700 have already taken the course.

In all, Britain has offered to train 19,000 Ukrainians.

The soldiers are taking part in a realistic training exercise involving exploding munitions and military vehicles. An actor plays a wounded soldier.

The group has little or no military background and just five weeks to develop high-level fighting skills.

"Before the fully-fledged invasion began, I was just a normal civilian person," said one recruit with the fighting nickname "Panda", his mud-smeared face masked up to his eyes.

"And then after the invasion started, I couldn't do that anymore, I couldn't live the civilian life anymore.

"So I joined the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces," said the man, who worked as an engineer before the war.

"I'm ready to go to the battlefield and put into practice everything that I have learned," he vows.

- 'As lethal as possible' - The two most important skills being taught "are to how to survive on a battlefield and how to be as lethal as possible in a close fight," says Lieutenant Colonel Kempley Buchan-Smith, commander of the 5 Rifles infantry battalion.

He says the Ukrainian recruits are going through a "comprehensive training programme" comprising marksmanship, weapon handling, urban and trench warfare, battlefield first aid and the rules of armed conflict according to international law.

During the day's training exercise, "we can see how accurate their live firing is" and train them to "engage targets as and when they arise", he adds.

The troops crouch behind sandbags and respond to the rat-a-tat of "enemy" fire.

Suddenly the men have to deal with a civilian "casualty" -- a man lying near bushes.

With outbursts of swearing, soldiers put a dressing and bandage on a wound -- only for a British trainer to point out it is not put on properly.

"Training is necessary for everyone," says one of the Ukrainian officers supervising the training, whose nom de guerre is "Neptune".

"Especially in such a difficult and unpredictable situation."The trainees go back to Ukraine with kit donated by the army, including body armour and helmets --

Related Topics

Firing Fire Army Ukraine Vehicles Man Panda July All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

9 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

14 minutes ago
 Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

9 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

9 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

9 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.