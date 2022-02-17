UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Denounces Abuse By National And Foreign Forces In CAR

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 08:40 AM

UN chief denounces abuse by national and foreign forces in CAR

United Nations, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The UN chief has denounced abuses by the Central African Republic army and its foreign supporters, an allusion to paramilitary fighters from the Russia-linked Wagner group.

"I remain appalled by the continued increase in human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law perpetrated by all parties to the conflict, including excessive use of force," Antonio Guterres said in a report submitted to the Security Council Tuesday.

The Central African Republic has been mired in civil war since 2013. While violence had decreased in recent years, it resumed abruptly when rebels launched a failed offensive to overthrow President Faustin-Archange Touadera in late 2020.

"I urge national authorities to take demonstratable and immediate action to prevent grave human rights violations by national security forces and other security personnel, including abuses targeting ethnic and religious minorities," Guterres said.

The UN uses the term "other security personnel" to refer to the hundreds of Russian paramilitary forces who fight alongside the army, and who have helped them over the past year push back rebels from their strongholds.

In 2021, the UN accused the mercenaries and the Central African forces of abuse, alongside its ongoing condemnation of crimes committed against civilians by the country's rebel groups.

In the new report, which covers the period from October to February, Guterres touches in particular on an operation carried out near Bria, some 370 miles (600 kilometers) northeast of the capital Bangui, by the national army and paramilitaries.

The operation which occurred in mid-January resulted "in 17 civilian deaths" and displacement of the general population, the report said, without providing further detail.

Guterres indicated that the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) was denied access to the army and "other security personnel" on three occasions in January under the pretext that the sites where the events of concern had occurred "were private." MINUSCA has around 15,000 soldiers and police, with an annual budget of approximately $1 billion.

During the period under review, "humanitarian personnel continued to be targeted by armed groups, national defense and security forces and other security personnel," Guterres said.

"The humanitarian situation continued to deteriorate" since October, he said, adding that 63 percent of the population -- or 3.1 million Central Africans -- require protection and humanitarian assistance at the highest level in five years.

Related Topics

Army Police United Nations Condemnation Russia Budget Bria Bangui Central African Republic January February October 2020 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

9 hours ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

8 hours ago
 Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

8 hours ago
 How world's most precise clock could transform fun ..

How world's most precise clock could transform fundamental physics

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve lif ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve life standard of masses: Farrukh ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>