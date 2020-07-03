UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Urges De-escalation Of Afghan Conflict Ahead Of Peace Talks

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:00 AM

UN urges de-escalation of Afghan conflict ahead of peace talks

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Amid escalating violence, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to redouble efforts to protect civilians and reduce conflict ahead of the peace talks.

The intra-Afghan talks could begin sometime this month in Doha, capital of Qatar, according to UNAMA.

"It's taken enormous work and some brave decisions for Afghans to reach the point of being on the eve of unprecedented intra-Afghan negotiations," Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, said.

UNAMA's appeal also calls for a de-escalation of the conflict to save lives and facilitate discussions in Qatar.

It follows a recent spate of deliberate attacks against religious leaders, healthcare workers, members of the judiciary, civil society activists, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and journalists.

In the first six months of the year, more than 800 civilians were killed and injured in deliberate attacks.

UNAMA attributed responsibility for approximately half of these civilian casualties to the Taliban.

These are "shocking and criminal" attacks, UNAMA said in a statement.

The Mission's chief, Ms Lyons, meanwhile, warned against "spoilers who do not wish to see an end to war." "No matter what tactics they employ to de-rail the peace process, they cannot be allowed to succeed," she insisted.

UNAMA said it remains particularly concerned by the deliberate targeting of religious leaders, with 18 incidents verified this year (six in June); healthcare personnel, with 13 incidents verified this year (two last month); judiciary members, with 11 incidents verified this year (three in June); civil society activists, with six incidents verified this year; NGOs, with five incidents verified this year (one in June); and journalists, with three incidents verified so far during 2020.

June incidents that require further verification, said the Mission, include the 22 June attack in Kabul, when armed men on a motorbike opened fire on a vehicle, killing all five passengers inside, including one prosecutor, working in the Bagram detention facility; and the 27 June incident also in the capital, when an Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission staff member and driver, were killed by an improvised device, when they were traveling to work.

The UN reiterated that attacks deliberately targeting Afghanistan's civilian population are serious violations of international humanitarian law that may amount to war crimes.

UNAMA also drew attention to the continued harm to civilians from the use of indirect fire during ground engagements, in civilian-populated areas, that has caused roughly 25 per cent of civilian casualties in the second quarter of 2020.

The Mission's continued call for an end to violence is also immediately linked to the need for all parties to provide the necessary focus and resources to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, "a serious threat to everyone in Afghanistan".

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Fire United Nations Civil Society Driver Vehicle Qatar Doha May June Criminals 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

25 minutes ago

Hope Probe: Arab ambition to reach Mars

1 hour ago

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

2 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

2 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

2 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.