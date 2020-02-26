UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces In South Korea Report First Coronavirus Case

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:00 AM

US forces in South Korea report first coronavirus case

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A US soldier stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, commanders said Wednesday, the first US serviceman to do so.

The soldier is stationed at Camp Carroll, 30 kilometres north of Daegu, the city that is the epicentre of the outbreak in the South, US Forces Korea said in a statement, adding that he had been put in self-quarantine at his off-base residence.

Related Topics

Daegu South Korea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

7 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

7 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

8 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

8 hours ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.