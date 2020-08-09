US hits five million COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins tally

Washington, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The United States has registered over five million cases in the coronavirus pandemic, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tally showed Sunday, as well as over 162,000 deaths as the country struggles to control the disease.

The US tally reached 5,000,603 cases on Sunday morning and 162,430 deaths -- both totals by far the highest of any country in the world.