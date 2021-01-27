UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Blocks Biden's Deportation Freeze

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

US judge blocks Biden's deportation freeze

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :A US Federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden's administration from implementing a 100-day pause on deportations.

Judge Drew Tipton granted a 14-day temporary restraining order until the case could be further examined, following a request by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"A near-complete suspension of deportations would only serve to endanger Texans and undermine federal law," Paxton said in a statement.

On his first day in the White House Biden signed a moratorium on the deportation of undocumented migrants who arrived in the United States before November 1, 2020, thus fulfilling a campaign promise.

Paxton, a close ally of former president Donald Trump, immediately appealed the order.

"I commend the Court for prioritizing the law and safety of our citizens," Paxton said in the statement.

Leading US civil rights group, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), in turn filed a brief asking the court to deny the request.

"The voters rejected the Trump administration's disastrous immigration policies, but Texas is now seeking to keep the Biden administration from turning the page," said Cody Wofsy, an attorney with the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project.

This legal battle, which is only just beginning, likely foreshadows a bitter, broader fight to come on the issue of immigration.

On January 20 Biden cancelled the Trump administration's most controversial immigration measures, including the building of a wall on the border with Mexico.

Biden also sent a bill to Congress that could lead to the regularization of millions of undocumented migrants.

Related Topics

White House Trump Lead Cody United States Mexico January November Border Congress 2020 From Million Court

Recent Stories

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida A ..

7 hours ago

Governments have experienced new challenges that r ..

7 hours ago

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

9 hours ago

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

10 hours ago

Masti Khel slams India on its so called Republic D ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.