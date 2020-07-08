UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Posts New Daily Virus Case Record Of 60,209: Johns Hopkins

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:50 AM

US posts new daily virus case record of 60,209: Johns Hopkins

Washington, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus, late Tuesday posted 60,209 new cases, a record for a 24-hour period, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The country was just shy of three million cases, at 2,991,351, the Baltimore-based university said in its latest data as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).

The death toll stood at 131,362, with 1,114 additional deaths counted.

cjc-sst/st

Related Topics

United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

6 hours ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

7 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

7 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.