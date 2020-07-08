US posts new daily virus case record of 60,209: Johns Hopkins

Washington, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus, late Tuesday posted 60,209 new cases, a record for a 24-hour period, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The country was just shy of three million cases, at 2,991,351, the Baltimore-based university said in its latest data as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).

The death toll stood at 131,362, with 1,114 additional deaths counted.

cjc-sst/st