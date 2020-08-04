UrduPoint.com
VanVleet Career Best As Raptors Cool Heat

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:30 AM

Orlando, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 36 points as the Toronto Raptors dug deep to defeat the Miami Heat 107-103 on Monday in their Eastern Conference clash in Orlando.

VanVleet led the scoring for the Raptors with a haul that included seven three-pointers from 12 attempts as Toronto improved to 48-18 to remain in second place in the East.

VanVleet also made a big contribution defensively for the Raptors, forcing a deflection of a Jimmy Butler pass later on that denied Miami an opportunity for a game-tying score. VanVleet finished with four turnovers.

It was an all-round display that left Raptors coach Nick Nurse purring with pleasure after the victory.

"What makes his defense unique is that he doesn't look very fast out there, but his lateral side-to-side speed and the way he can move his feet is incredible, it's deceiving," Nurse said of VanVleet.

VanVleet was backed offensively by Cameroon's Pascal Siakam, who finished with 22 points and three assists.

Kyle Lowry had 14 points, while Serge Ibaka also made double figures with 15 points for the defending NBA champions.

Goran Dragic led the Miami scorers with 25 points, while Kelly Olynyk had 17 off the bench. Butler and Jae Crowder both finished with 16 points apiece for Miami.

Elsewhere on Monday, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets overpowered the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 121-113 overtime victory.

Jokic finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a stellar performance for Denver, who improved to 44-23 with the win.

