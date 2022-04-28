UrduPoint.com

VAR To Rescue As Seattle Stun Pumas In CONCACAF Champions League Final

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 11:50 AM

VAR to rescue as Seattle stun Pumas in CONCACAF Champions League final

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Nicolas Lodeiro scored two second-half penalties as the Seattle Sounders stunned Mexican side Pumas UNAM to snatch a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final on Wednesday.

Seattle skipper Lodeiro completed a remarkable fightback in the ninth minute of stoppage time, burying his second spotkick of the game to give the Sounders an improbable draw at Mexico City's Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

Uruguay international Lodeiro had handed Seattle a lifeline in the 77th minute after slotting the Sounders' first penalty.

Until that point Pumas had looked to be cruising to victory after two goals from Argentine striker Juan Dinenno left the Mexican club in control of the tie.

But the game swung back in Seattle's favour after two interventions from VAR resulted in Sounders penalties.

The first came 13 minutes from time when VAR ruled Pumas substitute Sebastian Saucedo handled in the area.

VAR then prompted referee Ivan Barton to award a second Seattle penalty deep into stoppage time after Cristian Roldan was adjudged to have been fouled in the box.

The extraordinary conclusion means Seattle's hopes of becoming the first team from Major League Soccer to be crowned champions of North America, Central America and the Caribbean since 2000 are very much alive.

Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer admitted however that his team had been below par.

"It might take me until we're halfway back home to really understand what happened in the game," Schmetzer said. "It certainly was an interesting game.

"I think it's just getting back to our team understanding what we're good at because tonight I don't think we were at our best.

" Seattle host Pumas in the return leg next Tuesday.

For long periods on Wednesday, Seattle looked dead and buried as Pumas took a 2-0 lead.

Dinenno rifled home a controversial first-half penalty before burying a header early in the second half to put the Mexican club ahead.

A lacklustre first half burst into life just after the half-hour mark when Pumas striker Dinenno was brought crashing down in the area after a rugged joint challenge from Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Xavier Arreaga.

Barton pointed to the spot and despite furious protests from Seattle players there was no intervention from VAR to overturn the decision.

It looked as if Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei had rescued Seattle after brilliantly palming Dinenno's penalty over the bar.

But VAR ruled rightly that the Seattle goalkeeper had stepped off his line just before the penalty and Barton ordered the kick to be taken again.

This time Dinenno made no mistake, firing into the opposite corner as Frei dived the other way to make it 1-0.

While Dinenno's first goal had been shrouded in controversy, there was no doubt about his second in the 48th minute.

A superb curling cross from substitute Jesus Rivas split the Seattle defence and Dinenno timed his jump to send a thumping header flying past Frei into the top corner, his ninth goal of this season's Champions League.

Seattle had a golden chance to pull a goal back on 51 minutes when Roldan's low cross left Raul Ruidiaz with a simple finish from close range.

But the Peruvian striker's shot was too low and Pumas keeper Alfredo Talavera saved brilliantly for a corner.

rcw/pst

Related Topics

Dead Firing Split Mexico City Rivas Lead Seattle Gold From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang W ..

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang Wenbin

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

11 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

11 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.