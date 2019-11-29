W. Indies skittle Afghanistan for 120, need 31 to win Test

Lucknow, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :West Indies need 31 runs to win the one-off Test after they bowled Afghanistan out for 120 in their second innings on Friday's third day in Lucknow.

Paceman Jason Holder claimed all three wickets to fall in the morning session as West Indies needed just 7.1 overs to see off Afghanistan after they resumed the day on 109 for seven.

Spinners Rakheem Cornwall, who finished with a match haul of 10 scalps, and Roston Chase took three wickets each.

Opener Javed Ahmadi top-scored with 62 before becoming the final wicket to fall on day two, which also witnessed West Indies take a lead of 90 as they were 277 all out.

Shamarh Brooks made 111 -- his maiden Test century -- to extend West Indies' dominance after the minnows were bowled out for 187 on the opening day.

Afghanistan who were awarded Test status in 2017, claimed their maiden victory in March when they beat fellow newcomers Ireland before defeating Bangladesh in September.