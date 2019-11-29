UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

W. Indies Skittle Afghanistan For 120, Need 31 To Win Test

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

W. Indies skittle Afghanistan for 120, need 31 to win Test

Lucknow, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :West Indies need 31 runs to win the one-off Test after they bowled Afghanistan out for 120 in their second innings on Friday's third day in Lucknow.

Paceman Jason Holder claimed all three wickets to fall in the morning session as West Indies needed just 7.1 overs to see off Afghanistan after they resumed the day on 109 for seven.

Spinners Rakheem Cornwall, who finished with a match haul of 10 scalps, and Roston Chase took three wickets each.

Opener Javed Ahmadi top-scored with 62 before becoming the final wicket to fall on day two, which also witnessed West Indies take a lead of 90 as they were 277 all out.

Shamarh Brooks made 111 -- his maiden Test century -- to extend West Indies' dominance after the minnows were bowled out for 187 on the opening day.

Afghanistan who were awarded Test status in 2017, claimed their maiden victory in March when they beat fellow newcomers Ireland before defeating Bangladesh in September.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Century Bangladesh Brooks Cornwall Lucknow Lead Ireland Javed Ahmadi Roston Chase March September 2017 All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives New Zealand Deputy Prim ..

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Austrian Pr ..

10 hours ago

Five convicted in RBOD land fraud case

10 hours ago

PAC body expresses displeasure over State Bank of ..

10 hours ago

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.