Open Menu

W.African Summit Steps Up Threat Of Force Against Niger Coup Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 01:50 AM

W.African summit steps up threat of force against Niger coup leaders

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :West African leaders on Thursday increased their threat of imminent military action against Niger after the country's coup's leaders moved to consolidate their control two weeks after seizing power.

At an emergency summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), members decided "to order the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger", its Commission President Omar Touray said.

The bloc had already set a deadline of last Sunday for the military leaders to reinstate Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum -- detained since July 26 -- or face military intervention.

But the regime ignored the deadline.

The details of any eventual military deployment by ECOWAS states and its impact on Niger were not immediately clear.

"All is not lost yet" for a "peaceful solution, as a roadmap to restore democracy and stability", said Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, who chaired the crisis meeting.

But he added: "No option is taken off the table, including the use of force as a last resort.

"If we don't do it, no one else will do it for us." Before the closed-door talks, Tinubu had insisted that "we prioritise diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach".

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara noted that the West African bloc "has intervened in the past, in Liberia, in Sierra Leone, in Gambia and Guinea-Bissau" when constitutional order in the countries was threatened.

"Today we have a similar situation in Niger, and I like to say that ECOWAS cannot accept this," he said.

Related Topics

Democracy Threatened Liberia Sierra Leone Guinea-Bissau Gambia Niger Nigeria July Sunday All

Recent Stories

Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of i ..

Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of its ‘DAWAMEE’ programme

41 minutes ago
 Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairm ..

Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairman WAPDA

2 hours ago
 Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

2 hours ago
 Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

3 hours ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Bali ..

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss b ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
Ecuador under state of emergency after presidentia ..

Ecuador under state of emergency after presidential candidate shot

3 hours ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab

3 hours ago
 C.African president says 'not against France' desp ..

C.African president says 'not against France' despite tensions

3 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres voices concer ..

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres voices concern about health, safety of Nige ..

3 hours ago
 Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh made ful ..

Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh made fully functional

3 hours ago
 Balochistan CM gives approval of ownership rights ..

Balochistan CM gives approval of ownership rights to DMJ Town residents

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous