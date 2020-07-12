West Indies win 1st Test against England by four wickets

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :West Indies beat England by four wickets to win the first Test at Southampton on Sunday.

Jermaine Blackwood made 95 as the West Indies, set 200 to win on the last day, finished on 200-6.

Victory in a match that marked international cricket's return from lockdown put the West Indies 1-0 up with two to play in a behind closed doors series.

The second Test at Old Trafford starts on Thursday.