UrduPoint.com

Williamson Gone As Sri Lanka Put Pressure On New Zealand

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Williamson gone as Sri Lanka put pressure on New Zealand

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Sri Lanka claimed the prized wicket of Kane Williamson to leave New Zealand on 70-2 in reply to the tourists' 355 at tea on day two of the first Test in Christchurch on Friday.

In a must-win Test for Sri Lanka to keep their hopes of making the World Test Championship final alive, their bowlers were guilty of too many wayward deliveries early in the New Zealand innings.

But the wickets of Devon Conway and then New Zealand talisman Williamson in quick succession put the hosts back under pressure.

At tea, Tom Latham was on 35 from 93 deliveries having survived an lbw appeal at the start of his innings when the review showed the ball had pitched just millimetres outside the leg-stump.

Conway was first to fall, trapped lbw by Asitha Fernando for 30 to have New Zealand 67-1 in their reply.

Then on the last ball before tea, Williamson uncharacteristically went for a big cover drive and was caught by Dimuth Karunaratne off Lahiru Kumara for one.

It was the perfect end to the session for Sri Lanka.

After 21 overs they turned to spin with Dhananjaya de Silva brought into the attack.

But it was the return of new-ball bowler Fernando that brought about the breakthrough eight overs later.

Fernando, who had been guilty of straying too often down the leg-side, pitched a full-length delivery which rapped Conway on the pads and the New Zealand opener was gone.

Sri Lanka's tail frustrated New Zealand at the start of the day when the last four wickets added 50 runs.

Overnight pair De Silva and Kasun Rajitha clipped 11 off the opening over of the morning before skipper Tim Southee entered the attack and had De Silva caught behind for 46.

When the new ball became due, Matt Henry had Rajitha caught at mid-off for 22 and New Zealand sensed the end was near.

Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara lasted 38 deliveries for the ninth wicket while only adding five runs.

Henry eventually had Jayasuriya caught behind for 13, leaving Kumara (13 not out) and Fernando (10) to add a further 19 runs off 26 deliveries for the final wicket.

Related Topics

Attack World Sri Lanka Christchurch Conway Dhananjaya De Silva Kasun Rajitha Asitha Fernando Lahiru Kumara From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

7 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.