UrduPoint.com

Winger Villiere Recalled To France Squad For Six Nations

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Winger Villiere recalled to France squad for Six Nations

Capbreton, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Toulon winger Gabin Villiere, who played his first club game in two months on Saturday, was recalled Sunday to a revised 42-man France squad ahead of the Six Nations which begins next weekend.

The 27-year-old, a regular starter for Fabien Galthie's France team when he has been fit, has only played two matches all season.

Out of action since November 26 with injuries to his ankle and hand, he was not a part of the initial 42-man squad.

Last week, however, backs coach Laurent Labit said they would be watching Villiere during Toulon's Top 14 match against Pau, which they won 27-16.

"We know what Gabin is capable of doing and what he did with us," said Labit. "What matters most to us is how he feels." The other newcomer in Galthie's 42-man squad is uncapped Stade Francais prop Clement Castets.

France won the Grand Slam last year and open their Six Nations campaign against Italy in Rome on February 5.

Revised 42-man France squadForwards: Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Clement Castets (Stade Français), Sipili Falatea (Bordeaux-Begles), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle), Gaetan Barlot (Castres), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Teddy Baubigny (Toulon), Bastien Chalureau (Montpellier), Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Thomas Lavault (La Rochelle), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Alexandre Becognee (Montpellier), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Yacouba Camara (Montpellier), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), François Cros (Toulouse), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Sekou Macalou (Stade Français), Charles Ollivon (Toulon)Backs: Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92), Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Romain Ntamack (Toulouse), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles), Ethan Dumortier (Lyon), Damian Penaud (Clermont), Matthis Lebel (Toulouse), Gabin Villiere (Toulon), Pierre-Louis Barassi (Toulouse), Julien Delbouis (Stade Français), Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Emilien Gailleton (Pau), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles), Romain Buros (Bordeaux-Begles), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)

Related Topics

France Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Rome Italy February November Sunday All Top Coach

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

1 hour ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

2 hours ago
 FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ i ..

FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ initiative in 2023

4 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.