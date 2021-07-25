ANKARA, 25 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :- World no. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia suffered a shock loss in the first round of women's singles tennis at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo, world no. 48, beat defending Wimbledon champion Barty with the sets of 6-4, 6-3 to qualify for the next round.

Meanwhile, British tennis player Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men's singles at the Tokyo Games due to a quad strain.