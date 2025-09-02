Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public service and good governance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan has reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to delivering essential public services and ensuring merit-based appointments across departments.

He emphasized that equitable access to healthcare, education, clean water, and infrastructure remains a top priority for sustainable development across the province.

Shakeel Qadir Khan made these remarks during a high-level Secretaries Committee meeting, attended by senior officials including Qamber Dashti, Senior Member board of Revenue; Muhammad Ali Kakar, Chairman CMIT; and Hamza Shafqaat, Additional Chief Secretary Home and secretaries of various departments.

The Chief Secretary announced plans to implement a transparent and efficient policy for departmental hiring, aimed at swiftly filling vacant posts through a corruption-free process. “Deserving candidates must be given their rightful opportunities,” he added, underscoring the importance of fairness and integrity in public service.

He also directed all departments to activate their district-level offices and ensure that officers remain present at their assigned duty stations to promptly address public concerns.

Shakeel Qadir Khan urged secretaries to prioritize the resolution of public complaints submitted via the File Tracking System and the Pakistan Citizen Portal. He stressed the need for immediate action on all pending and overdue cases to restore public trust in government responsiveness.

Highlighting the role of digital outreach, the Chief Secretary encouraged departments to leverage social media platforms to promote transparency and raise awareness about ongoing development initiatives. “Social media is a powerful tool to connect with citizens and showcase progress,” he noted.