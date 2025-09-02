Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

Two men were injured when an old wall of a house collapsed near Jakh Garden, Ghaziabad Chowk, Multan on Tuesday, rescue officials said

According to Rescue 1122, 55-year-old Pehlwan, son of Allah Ditta, sustained minor injuries, while 80-year-old Allah Ditta, son of Allah Bakhsh, was critically injured after suffering head wounds.

Rescue teams reached the site promptly, provided first aid to both victims, and shifted the critically injured Allah Ditta to Nishtar Hospital. The other injured, Pehlwan, declined hospital treatment.