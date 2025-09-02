Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Notice Of Her Picture Displayed On Mosque

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 10:33 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture displayed on mosque

The Excise and Taxation Department Balochistan has registered over 8,000 motorcycles in the last month as a major push to enhance public service and boost government revenue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the display of her picture on a mosque in Mandi Bahauddin.

The CM reprimanded the Deputy Commissioner concerned, sought an explanation from him, and directed that such actions will not be tolerated.

The chief minister further instructed all district administrations and government institutions to strictly adhere to the SOPs regarding the display of her picture.

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif t ..

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..

1 minute ago
 Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motor ..

Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln

1 minute ago
 DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 R ..

DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

1 minute ago
 Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan re ..

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..

1 minute ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Ma ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..

1 minute ago
 ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditiou ..

ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan

6 minutes ago
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for A ..

KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims

6 minutes ago
 Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

6 minutes ago
 Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in ..

Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly

6 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermae ..

Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort

6 minutes ago
 Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military ..

Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over ..

Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jaf ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan