Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture displayed on mosque

The Excise and Taxation Department Balochistan has registered over 8,000 motorcycles in the last month as a major push to enhance public service and boost government revenue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the display of her picture on a mosque in Mandi Bahauddin.

The CM reprimanded the Deputy Commissioner concerned, sought an explanation from him, and directed that such actions will not be tolerated.

The chief minister further instructed all district administrations and government institutions to strictly adhere to the SOPs regarding the display of her picture.