ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan

A two-day Training on Arbitration concluded on Tuesday at the Balochistan Judicial Academy organized by the International Mediation & Arbitration Centre (IMAC) under the Ministry of Law & Justice, in collaboration with the Balochistan Judicial Academy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) A two-day Training on Arbitration concluded on Tuesday at the Balochistan Judicial academy organized by the International Mediation & Arbitration Centre (IMAC) under the Ministry of Law & Justice, in collaboration with the Balochistan Judicial Academy.

The training aimed to enhance the capacity of legal professionals and other ADR stakeholders in modern arbitration practices.

Justice Gul Hassan Tareen of the High Court of Balochistan graced the concluding ceremony as the Chief Guest.

In his address, Justice Gul Hassan, while referring to Article 37(d) of the Constitution, emphasized that “the State shall ensure inexpensive and expeditious justice.”

He highlighted that mediation, arbitration, and other ADR mechanisms are vital instruments to achieve this constitutional mandate. He underscored that ADR not only reduces the burden on courts but also provides parties with efficient, cost-effective, and amicable means of resolving disputes, thereby advancing access to justice across the country.

Jan Muhammad Gohar, Director General of the Balochistan Judicial Academy, praised IMAC and the Ministry of Law & Justice for organizing this much-needed initiative, particularly for young lawyers. He highlighted the critical role such training plays in preparing the next generation of legal practitioners to meet evolving demands.

The training featured sessions by renowned international arbitrators, including Mian Sheeraz Javed and Syed Hammad Yousaf Gillani, covering a wide array of topics such as the fundamentals of ADR, national and international arbitration frameworks, procedural aspects of arbitration, and practical insights into arbitration practice.

Participants appreciated the training, stating that it provided valuable practical knowledge and exposure to international standards of arbitration. Many highlighted the relevance of the sessions to their professional growth and expressed confidence that the skills acquired would enable them to play a more effective role in advancing ADR in Balochistan and beyond.

The Registrar of IMAC, Ehsan Ullah Khan, extended heartfelt thanks to Justice Gul Hassan Tareen for his gracious presence at the concluding ceremony. He also expressed deep appreciation to the distinguished guests, trainers, and participants for their valuable support and active engagement, which contributed to making the training a resounding success.

This training is part of IMAC’s broader mandate to institutionalize ADR mechanisms across Pakistan. Since its establishment, IMAC has conducted a series of capacity-building workshops engaging a wide range of stakeholders, including lawyers, judges, government officials, and business professionals.