BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat on Tuesday met with Mayor of Watermael-Boitsfort David Leisterh in Brussels.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance Pakistan-Belgium collaboration in public and cultural diplomacy, diaspora outreach, and community engagement.

They also discussed opportunities to showcase Pakistan’s rich tourism potential and cultural heritage.