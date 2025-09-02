Open Menu

Ambassador Rahim Meets Mayor Of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 10:29 PM

Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort

Ambassador Rahim Hayat on Tuesday met with Mayor of Watermael-Boitsfort David Leisterh in Brussels

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat on Tuesday met with Mayor of Watermael-Boitsfort David Leisterh in Brussels.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance Pakistan-Belgium collaboration in public and cultural diplomacy, diaspora outreach, and community engagement.

They also discussed opportunities to showcase Pakistan’s rich tourism potential and cultural heritage.

