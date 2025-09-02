Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel

Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday said that it is gratifying that Pakistan and Japan are developing close and cordial relations over time and the people of Balochistan have special respect for the Japanese in their minds

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday said that it is gratifying that Pakistan and Japan are developing close and cordial relations over time and the people of Balochistan have special respect for the Japanese in their minds.

He said that on the one hand, if Japan is enlightening the world with the latest technology, on the other hand, Japan is also actively serving the suffering humanity in times of difficulty.

He expressed these views while talking to Honorary Consul General of Japan Syed Nadeem Shah and Director Japan Consulate Israr Adeel called on him at the Governor House Quetta.

The Governor said that Japan has provided special assistance to the people of Balochistan regarding natural disasters and infrastructure development.

Notable cooperation and partnership include the construction of the world's second largest steel bridge at DG Khan Rakhni Barkhan Road, Fort Monroe, construction of Wadh to Kararo Road, vehicles and containers for Quetta Metropolitan Corporation, donation of modern medical equipment to Bolan Medical Hospital, teachers' capacity building program and establishment of a special educational institution for deaf and dumb children in Quetta city, etc, he said.

Governor Balochistan said that the higher education sector in Balochistan is developing rapidly, in this regard, Japan’s experience and technology could provide better support and guidance.

He said that scholarships for university students and especially cooperation and guidance between Japanese industries and public sector universities of Balochistan would have a positive impact on the economy and education of the entire province.

The Governor said that lucrative investment opportunities await Japanese investors across Balochistan from Gwadar to Zhob.

He said that we warmly welcome Japanese investment and invite them to take full advantage of the available opportunities, the present government is committed to providing all possible protection to all investors

He said that Balochistan boasts of a long coastline that could provide vast opportunities for Japanese investment in the development of fisheries.

There is a vast potential for the development of fisheries on the coastal belt, with Japanese investment in the fisheries sector, we will be able to meet the needs of many countries, which can strengthen and stabilize the economic system of the province, he mentioned.