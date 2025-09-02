KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday sent 35 trucks loaded with relief supplies for the victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday sent 35 trucks loaded with relief supplies for the victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the PDMA headquarters in Peshawar.

According to PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson, the relief goods were handed over to the Afghan Consul General, Mohibullah Shakir, by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Relief, Malik Nek Muhammad Khan Dawar, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Relief Yousuf Rahim, and DG PDMA Asfandyar Khattak.

Malik Nek Muhammad Khan Dawar said that, "We consider the pain of our Afghan brothers as our own.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government stands with them in every difficult time and will continue its support until the rehabilitation of the affected families."

The relief goods include tents, tarpaulins, blankets, mattresses, pillows, and medicines. The Afghan Consul General expressed his gratitude to the government for its support, stating that this gesture reflects the deep brotherhood between the two countries.

The recent earthquake in Afghanistan's Kunar province resulted in approximately 800 deaths, over 2,500 injuries, and the destruction of thousands of homes.

