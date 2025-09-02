Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water flow, flood protection measures

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik on Tuesday stresses to regulate water flow and flood protection measures to ensure sustainable flood management in the coming years

Talking to a private news channel, he said that establishing protected flood zones and removing illegal constructions along riverbanks would be central to the government’s upcoming flood management policy.

He said that every encroachment—whether buildings or settlements obstructing natural water routes—will be cleared in collaboration with the provinces, with no extension beyond the ten-month deadline.

He further said that water symmetry system will become operational from next year to manage heavy rains and seasonal flooding more effectively.

Responding to a question on water storage, the minister said the country currently had two dams with a combined capacity of around 17.7 million acre-feet, which had now reduced to 13.5 MAF. “Our requirement is 23 to 24 MAF, which means an additional 10 MAF storage is needed,” he said.

He stressed that nearly 8 MAF of water must flow into the sea to prevent saline intrusion, which could devastate Sindh’s agricultural lands.

He underlined the urgent need for enhanced water storage and dams to regulate supplies for at least two major crops annually.

The minister said both global and local actions were necessary to address climate challenges.

Malik added that work on these measures will be visible soon.