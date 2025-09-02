Open Menu

Federal Minister For Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik Stresses To Regulate Water Flow, Flood Protection Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 10:33 PM

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water flow, flood protection measures

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik on Tuesday stresses to regulate water flow and flood protection measures to ensure sustainable flood management in the coming years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik on Tuesday stresses to regulate water flow and flood protection measures to ensure sustainable flood management in the coming years.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that establishing protected flood zones and removing illegal constructions along riverbanks would be central to the government’s upcoming flood management policy.

He said that every encroachment—whether buildings or settlements obstructing natural water routes—will be cleared in collaboration with the provinces, with no extension beyond the ten-month deadline.

He further said that water symmetry system will become operational from next year to manage heavy rains and seasonal flooding more effectively.

Responding to a question on water storage, the minister said the country currently had two dams with a combined capacity of around 17.7 million acre-feet, which had now reduced to 13.5 MAF. “Our requirement is 23 to 24 MAF, which means an additional 10 MAF storage is needed,” he said.

He stressed that nearly 8 MAF of water must flow into the sea to prevent saline intrusion, which could devastate Sindh’s agricultural lands.

He underlined the urgent need for enhanced water storage and dams to regulate supplies for at least two major crops annually.

The minister said both global and local actions were necessary to address climate challenges.

Malik added that work on these measures will be visible soon.

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif t ..

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..

1 minute ago
 Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motor ..

Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln

1 minute ago
 DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 R ..

DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

1 minute ago
 Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan re ..

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..

1 minute ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Ma ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..

1 minute ago
 ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditiou ..

ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan

6 minutes ago
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for A ..

KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims

6 minutes ago
 Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

6 minutes ago
 Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in ..

Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly

6 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermae ..

Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort

6 minutes ago
 Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military ..

Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over ..

Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jaf ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan