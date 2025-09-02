DC Quetta Chairs Meeting To Maintain Peace On 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 10:33 PM
Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini on Tuesday chaired a meeting to maintain peace on Eid Milad-un-Nabi
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini on Tuesday chaired a meeting to maintain peace on Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Islamic scholars, officials of the Traders Association and representatives of civil society.
During the meeting, the scholars highlighted the greatness of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, its sanctity and said that this day brings a message of happiness, peace, brotherhood and unity to the Muslim Ummah.
The scholars of all schools of thought participating in the meeting agreed that brotherhood, unity and consensus and religious harmony will be promoted on the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal so that love and solidarity to be further strengthened in the society.
Representatives of the Traders Association also assured full cooperation in the meeting and said that the business community would stand shoulder to shoulder with the district administration to maintain peace and facilitate citizens on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
Addressing at the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini said that a “Peace Committee” has been established at the district level, which includes Sunni and Shia scholars as well as representatives of the Traders Association and Consumer Society, who have always played a key role in maintaining peace and order on such occasions.
He further said that on the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, a security and traffic plan is being prepared for processions and ceremonies and to ensure peace and order across the city.
He said that all departments would discharge their responsibilities effectively so that citizens could celebrate the joys of Milad-un-Nabi in a peaceful environment.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..
Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln
DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..
ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims
Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan
Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly
Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort
Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors
Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jaf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture displayed on mosque1 minute ago
-
Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln1 minute ago
-
DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal1 minute ago
-
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public service and good gove ..1 minute ago
-
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water flow, flood protect ..1 minute ago
-
ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims6 minutes ago
-
Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan6 minutes ago
-
Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly6 minutes ago
-
Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel18 minutes ago
-
Student' painting showcase China -Pakistan friendship at PNCA18 minutes ago