Open Menu

DC Quetta Chairs Meeting To Maintain Peace On 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 10:33 PM

DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini on Tuesday chaired a meeting to maintain peace on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini on Tuesday chaired a meeting to maintain peace on Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Islamic scholars, officials of the Traders Association and representatives of civil society.

During the meeting, the scholars highlighted the greatness of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, its sanctity and said that this day brings a message of happiness, peace, brotherhood and unity to the Muslim Ummah.

The scholars of all schools of thought participating in the meeting agreed that brotherhood, unity and consensus and religious harmony will be promoted on the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal so that love and solidarity to be further strengthened in the society.

Representatives of the Traders Association also assured full cooperation in the meeting and said that the business community would stand shoulder to shoulder with the district administration to maintain peace and facilitate citizens on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Addressing at the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini said that a “Peace Committee” has been established at the district level, which includes Sunni and Shia scholars as well as representatives of the Traders Association and Consumer Society, who have always played a key role in maintaining peace and order on such occasions.

He further said that on the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, a security and traffic plan is being prepared for processions and ceremonies and to ensure peace and order across the city.

He said that all departments would discharge their responsibilities effectively so that citizens could celebrate the joys of Milad-un-Nabi in a peaceful environment.

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif t ..

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..

1 minute ago
 Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motor ..

Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln

1 minute ago
 DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 R ..

DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

1 minute ago
 Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan re ..

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..

1 minute ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Ma ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..

1 minute ago
 ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditiou ..

ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan

6 minutes ago
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for A ..

KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims

6 minutes ago
 Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

6 minutes ago
 Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in ..

Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly

6 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermae ..

Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort

6 minutes ago
 Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military ..

Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over ..

Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jaf ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan