DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini on Tuesday chaired a meeting to maintain peace on Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Islamic scholars, officials of the Traders Association and representatives of civil society.

During the meeting, the scholars highlighted the greatness of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, its sanctity and said that this day brings a message of happiness, peace, brotherhood and unity to the Muslim Ummah.

The scholars of all schools of thought participating in the meeting agreed that brotherhood, unity and consensus and religious harmony will be promoted on the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal so that love and solidarity to be further strengthened in the society.

Representatives of the Traders Association also assured full cooperation in the meeting and said that the business community would stand shoulder to shoulder with the district administration to maintain peace and facilitate citizens on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Addressing at the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini said that a “Peace Committee” has been established at the district level, which includes Sunni and Shia scholars as well as representatives of the Traders Association and Consumer Society, who have always played a key role in maintaining peace and order on such occasions.

He further said that on the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, a security and traffic plan is being prepared for processions and ceremonies and to ensure peace and order across the city.

He said that all departments would discharge their responsibilities effectively so that citizens could celebrate the joys of Milad-un-Nabi in a peaceful environment.